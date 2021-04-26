Frax 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.54 Million (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Frax has a market cap of $115.96 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 115,709,875 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

