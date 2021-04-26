Frax Share One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.15 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.22 or 0.00009666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $52.60 million and $6.15 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00061984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.31 or 0.00285961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $535.70 or 0.00992724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.65 or 0.00727633 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,897.31 or 0.99879736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

