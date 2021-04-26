Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Raised to $36.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FCX. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of FCX traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,797,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 54,006 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

