Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €69.92 ($82.26).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FME shares. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FME stock opened at €65.26 ($76.78) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €66.00. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.