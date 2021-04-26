Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Shares Down 0.2%

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €39.26 ($46.18) and last traded at €39.74 ($46.75). 1,241,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.82 ($46.85).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRE shares. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.07 ($54.20).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.06.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.