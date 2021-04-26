Freshpet (FRPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Freshpet to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Freshpet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Freshpet stock opened at $172.69 on Monday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $177.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,570.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

