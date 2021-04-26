Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ULCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 in the last quarter.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $21.98.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

