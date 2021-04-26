Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ULCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

ULCC stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $356,553,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 in the last three months.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

