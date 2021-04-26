Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of ULCC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,118. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $931,114.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 21,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $408,557.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557 in the last 90 days.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

