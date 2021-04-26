Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Shares of ULCC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 24,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,118. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.
