Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ULCC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $21.17 on Monday. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

In other Frontier Group news, major shareholder Frontier Holdings Compa Indigo sold 18,765,966 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $356,553,354.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $931,114.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557 in the last ninety days.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.