FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC decreased its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital Corp. II comprises about 0.6% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. F3Logic LLC owned 0.14% of FS KKR Capital Corp. II worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 3.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 27,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of FSKR stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,729. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.