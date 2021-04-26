FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $10.20 on Monday. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 5.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

