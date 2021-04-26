FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.37% from the stock’s current price.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 720,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,384,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,689,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 483.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

