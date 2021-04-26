Function X (FX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $171.79 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $171.79 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,666.84 or 0.99835647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00131998 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001879 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 246,120,421 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

