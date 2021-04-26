Function X (FX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $171.79 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $171.79 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,666.84 or 0.99835647 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00038907 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010327 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00131998 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000988 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001879 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004784 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- GAPS (GAP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002751 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
