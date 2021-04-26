Fundamenta (FMTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for about $2.56 or 0.00004789 BTC on popular exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.11 or 0.00282449 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.59 or 0.00999205 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $386.20 or 0.00721854 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00025593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,460.37 or 0.99923597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

