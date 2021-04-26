Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Tops $2.36

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $4.94 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00004398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00061054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.14 or 0.00270002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $547.35 or 0.01018227 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00025049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00685872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,719.32 or 0.99933274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,196,671 coins and its circulating supply is 748,808 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars.

