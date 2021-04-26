FUNToken Price Tops $0.0317 (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 26th. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $326.12 million and approximately $14.47 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00062454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.32 or 0.00744284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00094083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.55 or 0.07430595 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.