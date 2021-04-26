Furucombo (COMBO) Price Hits $1.94 on Major Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and $2.25 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Furucombo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00269396 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.52 or 0.01006274 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.41 or 0.00695878 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,597.69 or 1.00152562 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.