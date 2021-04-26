Fusible Price Hits $1.98 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Fusible has a market cap of $822,560.55 and approximately $10,278.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusible coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00003656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fusible has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00060988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.19 or 0.00284634 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.94 or 0.01004111 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.22 or 0.00724051 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00025774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,004.08 or 0.99692202 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

