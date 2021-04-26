FUTURAX (FTXT) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,357.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 86.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FUTURAX has a market cap of $184,374.44 and $1,357.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 159.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00076572 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002927 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002814 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

