FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital Product Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley raised their price target on Capital Product Partners from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $228.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $33.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

