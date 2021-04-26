FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Expedia Group, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the online travel company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.36). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.09.

Shares of EXPE opened at $177.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.25. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $187.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

