FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Graco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $77.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco has a one year low of $41.79 and a one year high of $78.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.79.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,632 shares of company stock worth $10,457,506. 4.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Graco by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

