FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Issued By DA Davidson

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for TriState Capital in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSC. Wedbush raised TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $23.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. TriState Capital has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $781.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,237,000 after buying an additional 376,919 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,199,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in TriState Capital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 994,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 111,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 964,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

