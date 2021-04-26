FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Issued By DA Davidson

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.84. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2022 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

