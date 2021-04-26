FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

KOS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.78.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 39,892 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

