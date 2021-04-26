FY2021 EPS Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Raised by Analyst

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $25.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.60.

ANTM has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.48.

Anthem stock opened at $381.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Anthem by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

