FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Increased by Analyst

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $24.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.20. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2022 earnings at $32.30 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,652.06.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,468.53 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $856.50 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,459.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,394.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

