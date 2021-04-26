FY2021 EPS Estimates for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.85.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $45.43 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $809.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

