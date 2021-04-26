FY2021 EPS Estimates for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Increased by Analyst

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Core Laboratories in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

NYSE:CLB opened at $27.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.