FY2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $8.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.38.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 410.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

