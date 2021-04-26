FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $26.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $25.22. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $8.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.28 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LRCX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $627.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $590.71 and a 200 day moving average of $503.29. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Lam Research by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Lam Research by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

