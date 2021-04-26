FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Increased by Analyst

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mattel in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. Mattel has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,105.00 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 6,918.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,283,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mattel by 1,807.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,003,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

