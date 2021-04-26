FY2021 EPS Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.38.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $87.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,104,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 547.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,180,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,216,000 after purchasing an additional 810,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

