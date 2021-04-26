FY2021 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lifted by DA Davidson

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $11.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.53. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.47.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $238.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $249.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.36.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after purchasing an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $48,045,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $40,949,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

