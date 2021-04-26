FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Increased by Analyst

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Blackstone Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.91.

Shares of BX stock opened at $87.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $87.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.