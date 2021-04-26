FY2021 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lifted by Piper Sandler

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for United Community Banks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $33.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.32. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $36.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $51,768,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,804,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,123,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 660,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Community Banks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in United Community Banks by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 232,093 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.