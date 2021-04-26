FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Akari Therapeutics, Plc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Akari Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akari Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.21.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

