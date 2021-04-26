FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Akari Therapeutics, Plc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Akari Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. B. Riley also issued estimates for Akari Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $2.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $4.21.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.
Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.