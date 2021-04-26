FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Columbus McKinnon Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of CMCO opened at $53.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.