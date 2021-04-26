FY2022 Earnings Forecast for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Issued By Oppenheimer

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $12.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

The Home Depot stock opened at $323.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $203.85 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 16,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

