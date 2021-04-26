FY2022 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$516.00 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$44.12 on Monday. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$28.76 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.65%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

