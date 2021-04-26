FY2022 EPS Estimates for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Reduced by Piper Sandler

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.81.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

SMBK stock opened at $23.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $355.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 10.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

