FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Telecom Italia S.p.A. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telecom Italia in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Telecom Italia’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TIIAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.25.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

