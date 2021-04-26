FY2023 Earnings Forecast for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.48.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ELF has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.80 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,366,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,373 shares of company stock valued at $13,598,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

