FYDcoin Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $1,522.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 77.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 565,404,871 coins and its circulating supply is 538,319,784 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

