Gaia (GAIA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Gaia to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 million.

Get Gaia alerts:

GAIA stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. Gaia has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $202.19 million, a P/E ratio of -70.20, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAIA. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gaia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

In related news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.