Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.49 and last traded at $27.25. 292,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 447,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. It operates in four business lines, which include Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, and Advisory Services. The company manages a portfolio of private and public principal investments across digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology sector, including early- and later-stage equity, secured lending, pre-initial coin offering contributions, and other structured alternative investments.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.