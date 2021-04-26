GameCredits (GAME) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $32.41 million and $1.18 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.81 or 0.00451302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002561 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.