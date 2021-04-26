GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 9.5%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $165.55 and last traded at $165.55. Approximately 218,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,291,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. GameStop’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in GameStop by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $1,863,000.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

