Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $296.04 Million

Brokerages expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $296.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.57 million to $301.32 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $283.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.32.

Shares of GLPI opened at $45.94 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.